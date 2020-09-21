Teen commits suicide

Kolkata: A school student of class IX, aged around 14 years reportedly committed suicide after she was allegedly raped by one of her neighbours on Saturday night at Murari in Birbhum. According to sources, on Saturday night around 9 pm, the girl was returning from tuition when her neighbour blocked her way. It is alleged that he dragged the girl to dark and raped her. Around 10 pm she returned home and had dinner. After she went to her room, she consumed poison. When her parents saw the girl in pain, rushed her to Murarai health centre, she told about the rape. After treating her for few minutes, the girl was referred Rampurhat Hospital where she died later. Before consuming poison she had recorded her statement in a video footage which was found on her mobile phone. As soon as the incident came to light, villagers started agitating in front of the accused person's house. Later police arrested the accused youth and initiated a case against him on charges of rape and abetment of suicide.