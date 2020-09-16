Teen commits suicide

Kolkata: A 13-year-old girl who was studying in class VII has committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon at the Police Housing Complex in Amherst Street. According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon residents of E block of the housing, heard a noise of something heavy fallen. When they came out of their homes, they saw the girl lying in a pool of blood. Immediately she was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where the girl was declared brought dead. The girl's father who is an Assistant Sub Inspector posted at the Lalbazar was informed by his colleagues. During investigation it was found that the girl went up to the roof of the 14 storied building and jumped from there. Later police found a suicide note from the girl's room where she had written about suffering from depression. The girl had written that despite her best efforts, she failed to get good marks in the examinations. Thus she is committing suicide. It was also written that she dreamt of being an IPS officer.