Teen built cofins before killing kin; tried to hack cyber cell of Malda police

KOLKATA: Md Asif, the 19-year-old who killed his four family members on February 28, had made coffins using plywood boards to keep the bodies.



Meanwhile, he is trying to mislead the cops by changing his statement repeatedly. Sources informed that police have come to know that the arms seized from Asif and his friends were supplied by someone from Jharkhand.

According to sources, Asif had built his house in an unique manner with no roofs on the first floor. Also the house is measured about 70 foot height which is quite unnatural. He also installed CCTV cameras and the area surrounding the house was brightly illuminated. Cops also came to know that Asif had earlier planned to shoot his parents, sister and grandmother. But later he changed his plan as it may raise alarm in the area due to the gunshot sound. Cops also came to know that a few months ago he tried to hack into the cyber cell of the Malda Police which he failed. However, Asif is being interrogated to find out what kind of poison or sedative he had used to make the four of his family members unconscious. Later he put them into the coffins and filled them with water. After preparing the coffins he kept the rest of the plywood boards to his friend Mahafuz's house who was also arrested on charges of keeping firearms.Meanwhile, on Monday a Criminal Investigation Team (CID) visited the spot. But CID is not taking over the investigation right now.