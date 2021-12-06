Techie killed in Gr Noida E-way crash

gr noida: A techie was killed while his friend was injured after their car collided into a truck from behind at Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Police said that the driver was busy pulling out a water bottle stuck behind the brakes and failed to notice the parked truck.



According to police, the deceased identified as Abhishek Jha, a resident of Delhi was posted as an engineer in a company in Greater Noida. The incident took place near Sector 144 under Surajpur police station area of Greater Noida.

A senior police officer said that Abhishek's car was going towards Greater Noida. The car rammed into a truck parked on the side of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The victims were rushed to nearby private hospital where doctors declared Abhishek brought dead while his friend is receiving treatment.