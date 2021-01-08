Tech murder case: CBI summons Junior Mirdha's parents

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the parents of Junior Mridha for questioning. Also the central agency has identified three persons with whom Priyanka had been maintaining contact on the night of Mridha's murder.



Priyanka was arrested by the CBI on Monday night and she is at present in the custody of the central agency. She will be produced at the Barrackpore Court again on January 12.

According to sources, during interrogation, Priyanka's driver told the CBI officers that on the day of Mridha's murder, Priyanka was seen a bit tensed and she got involved in an altercation over phone with someone while going to a party.

Mridha was spotted riding his motorcycle in a CCTV footage at the PNB crossing on the first avenue in Salt Lake while he was going to meet Priyanka. But later he was not seen in any other CCTV footage. Sources informed that there are several ambiguities in Priyanka's statement. CBI officials may summon a few other people with whom Priyanaka had been maintaining contact.

On July 12, 2011, after Mridha returned home from his office, got a call from Priyanka. He rushed for her house in Salt Lake. Later that night, Mridha's body was found under the CCR bridge on Belgharia Expressway.