Tech edu & skill development dept to add new subjects in ITIs

Cyber Crime and Interior Decoration will soon be introduced at Behala Industrial Training Institute our correspondent

kolkata: The Technical Education, Training & Skill Development (TET& SD) department is introducing a number of new subjects keeping in parity with the demand of the current market scenario.

Two new subjects – Cyber Crime and Interior Decoration will be soon introduced at the Behala Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

"Cyber crime and interior decoration – both are very much in demand at present. We have set the ball rolling

for introducing these two subjects and we hope to start as soon as there is an improvement in the COVID situation," TET & SD minister Humayun Kabir said.

The minister held a meeting with senior officials of his department on Monday to chalk out a route map on the progress of the department.

"We have asked the Dean of West Bengal University of Animal & Fishery Sciences to prepare curriculum for a few courses related to pisciculture and allied sector keeping in pace with the present market demand," Kabir said.

A senior official of the department said suggestions have been sought from some industries too about restructuring of the curriculum to provide a further boost to employability.

The minister has instructed his department to come up with a comprehensive book about the functioning of the various wings of the department including the ITIs, and polytechnics, the different vocational training courses , the Utkarsh Bangla project, yearwise record of placement etc for the last five years .

An official said under the present COVID-19 situation, the skill development aspect in technical education that requires hands on training is being hampered for obvious reasons.

"In normal course of study we would go for theory and practical classes side by side. Presently we are dealing

with only the theory part in online mode and once the situation improves the institutions will bring in students in batches and do the practical part," he added.

There are 130 government and 240 private ITIs in the state while the number of polytechnic colleges is 250.