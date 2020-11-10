Team of state govt docs visit Soumitra

Kolkata: A team of doctors representing the state government on Monday visited veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee and had a detailed discussion with the doctors at the private hospital.



Prof Dr Asutosh Mukherje, Prof Dr Biman Roy and Prof Dr Manotosh Shutrodhar were among the team that looked into the health condition of Chatterjee. They also guided the private hospital doctors as to what can be done to improve the health condition of the legendary actor.

A senior doctor of the private hospital said that the team of government doctors agreed that Chatterjee would benefit from the Tracheostomy and they were also of the opinion that plasmapheresis can also be tried on the actor. They also gave some minor suggestions to the hospital doctors. The team also met the family members of Chatterjee. "We have decided to conduct a Tracheostomy on Chatterjee on Wednesday. If nephrologists consider that plasmapheresis can be done safely on the patient, it may be conducted by the end of this week," a senior doctor of the hospital said.