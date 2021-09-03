Teachers' training: Various univs start admission process

KOLKATA: The admission process in teachers' training programme of various universities for 2021-23 academic session has started.



The West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration (WBUTTEPA), popularly known as B.Ed university has brought out a schedule for admission to its B.Ed programme, stating that the online application will be accepted from 4 pm on September 4 and continue till September 13.

The last date for modification of application form will be on September 14 while the publication of subject wise merit list will be done on September 18.

The list of selected candidates for Department of Teacher Education in WBUTTEPA will take place on September 20 while the admission will be held from September 21 to 23. There are 50 seats in 14 subjects. The varsity will not charge any application fees. Jadavpur University and Burdwan University have already started accepting applications for admission to their two year B. Ed programme with 100 and 50 seats respectively from September 1.

The process will continue till September 15.The state Higher Education department had directed the concerned universities to kick off the process of admission in teachers' training programme with effect from September 1.