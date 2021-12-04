Teachers stage street drama to bring back students to classrooms

balurghat: In a bid to encourage the students to come to school, the teachers of a state-run school in South Dinajpur conducted street drama on Friday.



The teachers of Ajyodhya Kalidasi Vidyaniketan played the characters of the drama titled 'Phire Cholo Tomar School E' (Return to Your School). The drama was written and directed by the Geography teacher of the school Tuhin Subhra Mandal.

Mandal was co-assisted by the other teachers Palash Mandal, Arpita Haldar, Kalpana Sarkar, Peuli Mandal, Gour Mandal, Popi Mandal, Arup Debnath, Ujjwal Paul, Nikolas Hembrom and Animesh Malakar who played the lead roles of the drama.

On Friday, the first show of the drama was organised at Shalgrammore, located adjacent to the school and the houses of the students.

Tuhin Subhra Mandal said: "We used to conduct drama on a regular basis. The unusual initiative was taken up to sensitise the students to increase their attendance after the reopening of school." According to him, the teachers have also started conducting door-to-door visits of the students for the purpose of their regular attendance after a long closure of educational institutions of the state since March 16, 2020 for COVID-19 pandemic.