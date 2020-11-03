Teachers seek March date for Board exams

Kolkata: With Assembly polls scheduled next year, state forum of Headmasters' and Headmistress'



Association has urged the state Education Department to hold both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in March.

The West Bengal Teachers' Association (WBTA) has also recommended the department to reduce the syllabus for students, considering the pandemic.

The test examination for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary students is usually held in November every year. But, no decision has yet been taken on the same with

educational institutions remaining closed.

The association has also urged the department to allow all students to sit for the final board examinations if tests are not conducted due to the prevailing situation.

No dates for the examinations have yet been announced by Madhyamik Board as well as the Higher Secondary

Council.