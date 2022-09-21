Teachers' job scam: North Bengal Univ V-C given CBI custody till September 26

kolkata: A special court at Alipore remanded former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) chairman and incumbent vice-chancellor of North Bengal University Subiresh Bhattacharya in CBI custody till September 26.

He was arrested by the CBI on Monday in connection with its Calcutta High Court-ordered investigation into the SSC recruitment scam.

The CBI alleged that he was involved in the manipulation of scores of candidates.

The agency prayed before the special CBI court for the NBU V-C's custody seeking to question him to find out more details about the irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-sponsored and -aided schools.

Bhattacharya's lawyer Tamal Mukherjee claimed before the court that he has always cooperated with the investigation, but was still arrested after being called to the agency's office for questioning. Praying for his bail, Mukherjee further claimed that the allegations against Bhattacharya were untrue.

Rejecting the bail prayer of Bhattacharya, the judge of the special CBI court remanded him in CBI custody till September 26. Bhattacharya was the chairman of SSC from 2014 to 2018, when Partha Chatterjee was the state's education minister.