Teachers' job scam: CBI files chargesheet against 12, Partha not mentioned

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 12 persons in the irregularity of recruiting teachers for class IX and X. In the chargesheet, CBI did not mention former Education minister Partha Chatterjee.



In the chargesheet, CBI mentioned the names of former advisor at West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC), Santi Prasad Sinha, former Assistant Secretary of WBCSSC Ashok Kumar Saha, former Chairman of the WBCSSC Subires Bhattacharyya and former president of adhoc Committee in West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) along with two officers of WBCSSC and six persons.

The CBI filed the first chargesheet on Tuesday in connection with the scam in the recruitment of teachers for classes IX and X at the Special CBI Court in Alipore.

CBI mentioned that the accused persons, including the public servants entered into a conspiracy with one another to extend undue advantage of by appointment to unqualified candidates to the posts of assistant teacher of class IX and X in secondary and higher secondary schools after the expiry of panel.

CBI is continuing the probe further to find out the larger conspiracy an role of other accused persons and may submit a supplementary chargesheet in future.