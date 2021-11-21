Teachers' body members who consumed 'poison' during stir against state join TMC

Kolkata: Teachers' leader Maidul Islam Middya joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday.



About 300 members of Sikshak Aikya Manch (Teachers Unity Forum) hailing from 15 districts in the state joined TMC at a programme at Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas.

The party flag was handed over to Maidul and others by senior TMC leader Bratya Basu who also happens to be the state Education minister.

"We believe that our demands can be met through discussion. The BJP and the Left have taken political mileage through our agitation. State Education minister has given us time on Wednesday or Thursday when he will listen to our demands," Maidul said.

Maidul along with representatives from the Forum in August had indulged in agitation protesting against transfer of five lady teachers of Sishu Siksha Kendra (SSK). They had sat on fat unto death infront of Bikash Bhavan.

Later on August 24, the five teachers had attempted suicide by taking poison. Interestingly, these five teachers were also among those who joined TMC on Sunday.