Teachers' body condemns BJP's ploy to bifurcate state

DARJEELING: The West Bengal Trinamool Secondary Teachers' Association has vehemently condemned BJP's ploy of trying to carve out districts of North Bengal from West Bengal over extension of summer vacation for education institutions owing to the heat wave. A protest rally was also taken out by the teacher's body in Siliguri

Dr. Suprakash Roy, WBTSTA, Siliguri, talking to media persons stated: "The BJP is trying to bifurcate the State over extension of summer vacation. Protesting this conspiracy, teachers have taken to the streets. BJP's conspiracy in trying to divide the state found voice when the Shankar Ghosh, the BJP MLA came to the District Inspector of Schools' office and demanded that North Bengal be carved out from West Bengal. We will sensitise the masses. The people did not vote for Ghosh to get the state divided. We will sensitise the masses against this." Roy stated that the BJP did not let any issue pass by without demanding for the bifurcation of Bengal. "What has extension of summer holidays got to do with a separate state? Weather can change any moment. How will the Government predict this. The extension was done in consultation with all," stated Roy.

Incidentally with temperature soaring in the plains; the region in the grip of a heat wave and students falling sick, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed Government schools to close down from May 2, with the exception of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills.

Shankar Ghosh, BJP MLA, SIliguri was quick to react and had then stated that all decisions are taken based on South Bengal.

As the weather is not formidable in North Bengal, there is no need for extension of the summer vacation. He stated that the people of this region feel alienated hence North Bengal districts should be separated from Bengal.