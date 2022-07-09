Teachers' associations come under TMC aegis

Kolkata: The West Bengal College and University Professors' Association (WBCUPA) and the All Bengal State Government College Teachers' Association (ABSGCTA) will be working together under the All India Trinamool Congress.



State Education minister Bratya Basu said they will be having regular meetings every Friday. Moreover, these organisations will retain their individual identity while working on a common goal under the party.

The WBCUPA was established in 2012. The ABSGCTA, which is a grassroots organisation of government colleges in the state, will now take part in the campaigning for the party as well as the state government. Both the organisations will follow the ideals set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The government colleges, government-aided colleges and universities, every professor and teacher were urged to come under the party and build a resistance against the "harmful forces of separation and communalism."