Teacher Sunanda Sanyal passes away at 88

KOLKATA: Well-known teacher, essayist and social activist Professor Sunanda Sanyal died at a private hospital in Salt Lake on Tuesday.

He was 88 years old and is survived by a son. Sanyal was suffering from age-related ailment for quite some time.

A teacher of English at the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir, Sanyal wrote articles on different social issues in different English and vernacular newspapers.

He along with several others formed Ganamukti Parishad to support the movements launched by Mamata Banejee in Singur, Nandigram and Junglemahal. He visited the areas and took part in rallies and meetings to create public opinion.

He will be remembered for her profound erudition, simplicity and warmth.