Teacher recruitment: HC seeks report on number of vacancies
KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Monday sought a report from the state government about the number of vacancies in the primary, upper primary, SLST and Madrasa by July 29.
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday mentioned that he somehow came to know that the state government is not recruiting in 18,000 posts of teachers because of stay by the court. He instructed the Secretary of the School Education department to file a report mentioning the details of the vacancies in the state with break up. Justice Gangopadhyay also directed to mention about the ban on the recruitment procedure. He further mentioned that if there is hindrance from the court in the recruitment of 18,000, then he will see what arrangement can be made for the appointment.
Meanwhile, on Monday Justice Gangopadhyay instructed to add the names of 10 family members of Former Education minister Partha Chatterjee's bodyguard Biswambhar Mondal as a party in the alleged recruitment scam case. It is alleged that 10 of Mondal's family members were appointed illegally.
