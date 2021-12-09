Teacher hiring case: Judge asks SSC lawyer to leave courtroom

kolkata: In an unprecedented incident, Calcutta High Court asked SSC lawyer to leave courtroom during a hearing on Wednesday.



Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, during the hearing of Santali language teacher recruitment case, directed advocate Chapales Bandyopadhyay, representing the SSC, to leave the courtroom after argument with the judge escalated to the point that the sheriff was called in to handle the situation.

The lawyer quickly left the courtroom before the sheriff arrived.

It is learned that advocate was accused of breaking discipline in the court. The judge asked the lawyer to leave the courtroom after he was found obstructing the smooth running of the court.

Over 250-300 plaintiffs, who appeared for the teachers recruitment exam (Class IX, X, IX and XII), approached the Calcutta High Court seeking probe into the recruitment process. They alleged irregularities in the selection process.