Teacher held for raping & blackmailing student

KOLKATA: The teacher of an educational institution was arrested from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and brought to Salt Lake on Thursday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a student.



The accused, identified as Priyesh Singh Sengar, was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Friday and remanded to police custody for five days.

According to police, Sengar was a Geography teacher at an educational institute, which trains UPSC aspirants. A woman from Liluah in Howrah had taken admission at the said institute last year and was preparing for the UPSC examination. At the institute, she met Sengar. After a few days of meeting, the accused and the woman exchanged their mobile numbers.

It had been alleged after the woman gave Sengar her mobile number in good faith, he started calling her after the classes were over. He even proposed to the woman to get involved in a relationship with him. But, the woman refused.

On December 11 last year, Sengar called the woman and asked her to meet him at a guest house in CK block, Salt Lake to discuss about the class test examination. The woman told the cops that when she went to the guest house, Sengar dragged her inside the room and raped her. The accused even threatened her of dire consequences if she raised hue and cry over the matter. Sengar also allegedly assaulted her.

Out of fear, the woman did not tell anybody about the incident. On February 8, Sengar called her again and asked the woman to meet him in Gwalior. When she refused, Sengar started blackmailing her claiming that he had some video footage of the incident at Salt Lake guest house and demanded Rs 5 lakh.

On February 15, the woman lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar Womens' police station.

During the probe, police traced Sengar in Gwalior. A few days ago, a team was sent to Gwalior and picked the accused from his house. He was brought to Salt Lake on transit remand.