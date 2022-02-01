'Tea gardens not giving PF to workers shouldn't get subsidy'

DARJEELING: Shanta Chhetri, TMC MP (Rajya Sabha) and member, Tea Board of India, in a letter to the Deputy Chairman, Tea Board has suggested that the board should ensure that no subsidy should be extended to tea gardens that are defaulting and not depositing provident fund (PF) of tea garden workers.



Incidentally, there are many tea gardens that have defaulted by not depositing PF of workers. The amount runs into crores of rupees. "The tea board should ensure that no subsidy under any prevailing schemes are extended to the tea gardens of Bengal that are defaulting and not depositing PF dues of the garden workers," stated the letter.

Along with this, the MP has suggested that the Tea Board should have only one entry point into India from Nepal for import of tea and the imported tea should be subjected to inspection on compliance of FASSAI rules existing in India. Incidentally, there have been complaints raised by the Indian tea industry that cheap Nepal Tea, not complying with FASSAI rules, is being imported into India and being sold as Darjeeling variant.

Chhetri also demanded a special status for Darjeeling tea in the new Act that is scheduled to replace the Tea Act of 1953. "This is owing to Darjeeling tea being the first Indian product to be accorded the GI tag," stated Chhetri. She also demanded that the Tea Board earmark funds for the promotion of Darjeeling tea both in the Indian and International markets. "To enable proper research on Darjeeling tea, the Darjeeling Tea Research and Development Centre in Kurseong should be brought under the aegis of Darjeeling Tea Association for proper monitoring," stated Chhetri.