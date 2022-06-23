Tea garden worker injured after being attacked by leopard in Jalpaiguri dist
Darjeeling: A tea garden worker was attacked by a leopard in the Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday.
Incidents of man-animal conflict are steadily on the rise in Dooars (Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.)
On Wednesday, the incident occurred at 95B section of Karbala tea estate in Banarhat, Jalpaiguri.
Moneka Munda, the worker was grievously wounded from the attack of a leopard.
A resident of Belbutia Number 3 Line of the tea garden, Munda was part of a team of workers clearing bushes.
Hearing her frantic cries for help, the other workers rushed and rescued him from the clutches of the leopard.
They then rushed her to the Banarhat Health Centre. She was then referred to Birpara General Hospital. The Forest department will bear all expenses for her treatment.
Meanwhile, residents of Silabarihat in Alipurduar have been spending sleepless nights owing to leopard attacks, since Sunday. 10 people including 2 forest personnel have been injured in leopard attacks.Finally the forest department managed to net a leopard on Tuesday evening. After a frantic search for the leopard since Tuesday morning it was finally spotted atop a betel-nut tree. From there it kept jumping to nearby trees. Finally, the leopard was tranquilized atop a mango tree.
The leopard fell to the ground and was caged. It will be released in the Jaldapara National Park after treatment, stated a forest official.
However, the leopard menace did not end there. "We saw another leopard on Tuesday night, after one was captured. There are many. Such is the fear that people have stopped venturing outdoors," stated Zakir Hussain, a resident of Silabarihat.
"We are keeping a strict vigil. Patrolling has continued since Tuesday night. We have set up a cage also and have asked local residents to inform us immediately on leopard sighting," stated Bijay Tamang, Range Officer, Jaldapara South Range.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
After offering to resign, Uddhav moves out of official residence22 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades22 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
12 more die; Brahmaputra, and Barak continue to rise22 Jun 2022 7:26 PM GMT
CUET-UG will be conducted from July 15 to August 1022 Jun 2022 7:25 PM GMT
CBI books DHFL in 'biggest' banking fraud of Rs 34,615 crore; 17 banks ...22 Jun 2022 7:21 PM GMT