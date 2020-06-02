Taxis & share passenger vehicles to ply in Hills from today, minibuses from June 8

Darjeeling: Taxis and share passenger vehicles will start plying in the Darjeeling Hills from Tuesday. Minibuses will start plying from June 8. This was decided in an emergent meeting of the Himalayan Transport Coordination Committee (HTCC) on Monday.



Talking to media persons, SN Pradhan, President of the Committee said: "72 taxi syndicates in the Hills will resume operations from June 2 with 25 percent vehicle strength."SUVs and Large Passenger vehicles will each carry 5 passengers while smaller vehicles will carry 3 passengers. 40 share taxis will ply on the Darjeeling – Siliguri route from June 2. Minibuses on this route will ply from June 15. Buses coming from rural areas and tea gardens will ply from June 8.

"No standing passengers will be allowed as of now. Review meeting will be held before June 15 to decide on the fate of standing passengers after June 15" added Pradhan. With no tourists, luxury tourist vehicles can now be hired or reserved for personal use (not on sharing basis.)

"We have instructed all drivers and taxi syndicates not to overcharge. In case of any complaints one can contact us on the number 9832066111. Social distancing and hygiene has to be maintained. Travel if it is absolutely necessary," suggested the President.

Meanwhile, shops dealing in non essential commodities started opening up in the Hill town from Monday. The Chamber of Commerce has announced the opening of shops in a phase-wise manner to avoid rush and crowds on the streets.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, shops

dealing clothes, hosiery, woolens, shoes, jewelry, saloon, beauty parlor, cosmetic, saloon and tailoring shops will remain open.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays shops dealing in hardware, electric, electronics, cell phones, motor parts and utensils will remain open.Bimal Mintry, Vice President, Chamber of Commerce, Darjeeling stated "Shop will remain open till 3pm. This system will be in place till further notice. We will review the situation from time to time."

Most shops that had opened up on Monday, closed down early before the stipulated time.

"There were hardly any customers. We opened up just to ventilate and clean up the shops that had been closed down for so long," stated Biren Gupta, a shopkeeper.