Taxi operators urge state govt to launch app and hike fare rates

KOLKATA: Taxi operators on Thursday urged the state government to launch an app similar to that of online app cab and increase fare in the wake of spiralling fuel price hike by the Modi government.



"We have written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 7, 2022 urging her to launch a yellow taxi app fully controlled by the state government," said Nawal Kishor Shrivastav, West Bengal Taxi Operators' Co-ordination Committee.

"We also requested in the letter to increase the minimum fare (0- 2 km distance) from Rs 30 to Rs 50," said Nawal Kishor Shrivastav, West Bengal Taxi Operators' Co-ordination Committee.

For every additional 0.2 kms (200m), the fare should be Rs 5 instead of the present rate Rs 3. Large charges should be increased from Rs 5 to Rs 20.

Waiting charge for every 2 minute 12 sec should be revised from Rs 2 to Rs 4.

He reiterated that the taxi fare was last increased in 2018.

Then the Diesel price per litre was Rs 65. Now the Diesel price has shot up to Rs 99.83 per litre. This apart, the maintenance cost of the vehicle increased thrice. The fare is the same."At this time of financial crisis, we urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give us Rs 2500 financial assistance if the fare is not being hiked for the passengers," pointed out Shrivastav.