Taxi operators lock horns over fare hike

Kolkata: Yellow taxi operators' on Monday locked horns over cab fare hike without approval from the state government.



While the Bengal Taxi Association (BTA), Calcutta Taxi Association and West Bengal Taxi Operators Unions' have hiked the minimum fare from Rs 30 (for two kilometers)

to Rs 50 on August 1, West

Bengal Taxi Operators' Co-ordination Committee (WBTOCC) opposed the increase of fare.

"The taxi unions cannot increase the fare without the approval of the state government. This is illegal. We object to the fare hike. We want that the traffic police should take strict action against taxi drivers charging extra fare. We urge the passengers not to pay extra fare," said Nawal Kishor Shrivastav, convenor of West Bengal Taxi Operators' Co-ordination Committee.

He reiterated that there are 22,000 yellow taxis plying across Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

"Out of the total 22,000 yellow taxis, 9000 yellow taxis are affiliated to WBTOCC. The rest are affiliated to different unions charging high fare," pointed out Shrivastav.

Bimal Guha, BTA secretary, said: "We are not forcefully charging Rs 50 minimum taxi fare. If the passenger pays it willingly then we take otherwise we are charging Rs 30 minimum fare. I also urge the police to take stern action against taxi drivers charging extra fare."

He further pointed out that the unions have already submitted several deputations seeking taxi fare hike to the state Transport department.

The unions are yet to receive any response from the state Transport department. "The price of diesel has shot up to Rs 76.17 per litre and

the taxi fare is the same,"said Guha.

According to sources, the state Transport department

has formed a fare regulatory committee to prepare a cost effective fare chart keeping in mind the escalating price of diesel.

The committee will soon submit to the higher authority and a revised fare chart

will be issued to the taxi operators.