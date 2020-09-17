Taxi driver arrested for harassing woman

Kolkata: A taxi driver was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and outraging her modesty in Bhowanipore area. According to sources, on Tuesday around midnight, a woman, resident of Chatterjeehat in Howrah, boarded a taxi from Rabindra Sadan area. It is alleged that an altercation took place between the taxi driver identified as Bijoy Kumar Yadav and the woman over fare. The woman alleged that all of a sudden Yadav

started driving in the wrong direction and also outraged her modesty. She immediately informed the police control room by dialing 100 and sought help. As soon as the distress call was received, all the Police Control Room (PCR) vans were alerted. Around 12:30 am, the police intercepted the taxi on Dr. Rajendra Road near Jadu babu's bazar. Later the woman lodged a complaint against Yadav following which he was arrested.