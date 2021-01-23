Taxi association calls for a 72-hour strike from Jan 28

Kolkata: Bengal Taxi Association (BTA) on Friday called for a 72-hour strike starting on January 28, demanding fare hike and to protest against the sky rocketing diesel price.

"There are 17, 000 yellow taxis in the state. All these taxis will be off the road from January 28 to January 30," said Bimal Guha, General Secretary of BTA.

He reiterated that the unions have already submitted several deputations seeking taxi fare hike to the state Transport department. The unions are yet to receive any response from the state Transport department.

The taxi operators demanded that the minimum fare should be increased from Rs 30 to Rs 50 (for 2 kilometres). He reiterated that on one hand the Modi Government has been continuously increasing the diesel price, but the taxi fare has remained constant. In March, during pre COVID-19 pandemic period, the price of diesel was Rs 64.65 per litre. Today, the price has shot up to Rs 78.97.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the number of passengers and the number of taxis running on the roads have gone down significantly. The maintenance cost of taxis has increased thrice. We will die unnatural death if the fare is not hiked,"

said Guha.