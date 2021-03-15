Tax on diesel hiked by 129%, on petrol by 83%, it is 'tax terrorism': Amit Mitra

Kolkata: Terming imposition of heavy tax on petroleum products by the BJP-led Centre to be "danobik (monster-like)", the state Finance minister Amit Mitra criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of carrying out "tax terrorism" in the country.



The Centre has increased its tax on petrol and diesel by 83 percent and 129 per cent respectively in between 2018 and March 2021. It helped the Centre to collect tax worth Rs 3 lakh crore in 11 months "despite people facing worse consequences due to the pandemic".

"Modi-Shah Tax Terrorism told to Parliament by Petrol Mantri! Central tax on petrol raised by 83% btwn 2018 & March2021, diesel up 129%. Centre grabs 3 Lakh Cr tax in 11 months, people suffering in Pandemic," Mitra tweeted.

In the poll-bound Bengal, when Trinamool Congress is everyday taking a swipe at the saffron brigade Mitra stated that it is "DANOBIK

('monster-like') BJP versus MANOBIK (humanitarian) @mamataofficial".

This comes when the Mamata Banerjee government has reduced Re 1 from its "own taxes" on both petrol and diesel from February 22 night and given respite to people from the "abnormal hike" in its prices despite financial constraints due to Covid and

Amphan.

The price of petrol and diesel was Rs 91.35 per litre and Rs 84.35 per litre in

Kolkata on Sunday.