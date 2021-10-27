Tathagata's tweet on pics of Kailash Vijayvargiya & dog triggers controversy

kolkata: Former state president of BJP, Tathagata Roy, has triggered controversy after he tweeted a photo collage of a dog and BJP's Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya with a caption: "Vodafone in West Bengal again."



The veteran leader tweeted response to a post in which the user said Vijayvargiya was still the BJP Bengal in-charge despite the poll debacle.

Preferring anonymity, state BJP leaders said: "It has been done in bad taste and will tarnish the image of the party. Such behavior is not expected from a veteran like Tathagata Roy. If he has to say anything, he can meet senior party leaders in Delhi and express his grievances."After BJP's landslide defeat in the Assembly election, Roy had held Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh, Shiv Prakash and Arvind Menon (KDSA) responsible for the poll debacle. He also criticised them for giving tickets to the "garbage" who had come from Trinamool Congress. RSS mouthpiece Organiser had also criticised the Bengal BJP leaders for their over-reliance on TMC turncoats.Roy was not available for his comments as to why he had tweeted the photo collage. Earlier, after his scathing attack on BJP leaders, the party's central leadership had called Roy to Delhi to discuss the issue. However, he did not go citing personal reasons.