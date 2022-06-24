Tarun Majumdar's health critical, CM visits hosp

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited SSKM Hospital to inquire about the health condition of veteran film director Tarun Majumdar who was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday.



On her way to Nabanna, Banerjee's car entered the SSKM Hospital. She spoke to the doctors who are treating the noted director. According to hospital sources, Majumdar's health is critical. He has been affected with septicemia. His kidney condition is not well. His creatinine level was around 6. The medical board will decide if dialysis would be performed on him. His health condition deteriorated in the past 24 hours, sources said. Renal encephalopathy has been detected in the patient. Creatinine level is going up. His brain is not properly responding.