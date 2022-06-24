Tarun Majumdar's health critical, CM visits hosp
kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited SSKM Hospital to inquire about the health condition of veteran film director Tarun Majumdar who was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday.
On her way to Nabanna, Banerjee's car entered the SSKM Hospital. She spoke to the doctors who are treating the noted director. According to hospital sources, Majumdar's health is critical. He has been affected with septicemia. His kidney condition is not well. His creatinine level was around 6. The medical board will decide if dialysis would be performed on him. His health condition deteriorated in the past 24 hours, sources said. Renal encephalopathy has been detected in the patient. Creatinine level is going up. His brain is not properly responding.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Victim's body handed over to another family 'by mistake', say cops23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Rohini: 1 dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out at building23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
HC grants interim protection from arrest to couple in cheating case23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
10-yr-old boy dies in freak accident while enacting stunt video23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT
'Movement of files in govt depts to be done digitally by June-end'23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT