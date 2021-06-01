Tarpaulin theft: Suvendu's assistant arrested in Contai

KOLKATA: Local people caught the confidential assistant of Suvendu Adhikari in connection with theft of tarpaulin from the godown of Contai municipality on Monday.



The matter has created a furore in the politics of East Midnapore. The BJP alleged that this was done deliberately to malign Adhikari. A case has been registered with the police.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas like Digha, Contai, Ramnagar, Nandigram, Khejuri on May 28.

She has instructed the administration to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work.

Accordingly, dry food and relief materials reached Contai municipality and were kept in the godown.

Local people spotted a lorry which was carrying the relief materials from the godown of the municipality. They grew suspicious when they saw Himangshu Manna, confidential assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, in the area. They intercepted Manna who told them that following Adhikari's instruction he along with the security personnel of Adhikari had influenced Pradip, the godown keeper and took out the tarpaulin.

The Adhikari family rose to power from Contai municipality. Sishir Adhikary was the Chairman of the municipality before Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011. Sumendu Adhikari, Suvendu's brother who was the Chairman of the Board of Administrators was replaced by Siddhartha Maity some months ago. But the Adhikari family still has control over the municipality.

Local Trinamool leaders said Adhikari had plans to divert the tarpaulin to his constituency. Accordingly, he engaged his assistant to take the tarpaulin from the godown.

Maity said he was looking into the matter. "Actions would be taken against those involved in the matter," he said.