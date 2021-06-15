Tarpaulin theft: Suvendu moves HC seeking directions to quash FIR against himself

KOLKATA: The BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday approached Calcutta High Court seeking directions to quash FIR registered against him for allegedly stealing relief material from Kanthi Municipality office. The matter is expected to be heard on June 22. On June 1, an FIR was lodged with Contai Police station in East Midnapore against Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari in connection with a case of tarpaulin theft from the storeroom of Contai Municipality.



The tarpaulins were stolen from the dormitory building of Contai Municipality on May 29. It had been alleged that the tarpaulins were loaded in a truck and taken away.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the relief materials were taken away without any consent for distribution in cyclone Yaas-affected areas.

A written complaint in this regard was submitted by a Member of the Board of Administrators of Contai Municipality Ratnadip Manna on May 29. The complainant alleged that Himangshu Manna and Pratap De took away a truckload of tarpaulin from the official godown of Contai Municipality.

Police initiated a probe. The case was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPS) on charges of house-trespass (section 448 IPC), theft (section 379 IPC), criminal breach of trust by public servant, among others, against Suvendu Adhikari, Soumendu Adhikari, Himangshu Manna and Pratap De.