Tarpaulin theft: Lookout notice against Suvendu's close aide issued

KOLKATA: Contai Sub-Divisional Court on Wednesday issued a lookout notice against Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Himangshu Manna in connection with the tarpaulin theft case.



Manna was allegedly involved in the tarpaulin theft, which took place during May this year. He had been absconding since the past few months and did not appear before the cop for interrogation. Having no other option left, police informed the court that Manna was absconding, following which the lookout notice was issued.

If Manna does not surrender himself to the cops or court, then his properties may get confiscated. It may be mentioned that, police had registered a case against Suvendu, his brother Soumendu, Manna and others on charges of house-trespass (section 448 IPC), theft (section 379 IPC), criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent (section 409 IPC), criminal conspiracy (section 120B IPC), among others.

The tarpaulins were stolen from the dormitory building of Contai Municipality on May 29. It had been alleged that the tarpaulins were loaded in a truck and taken away. Preliminary investigation revealed that the relief materials were taken away without any consent for distribution in cyclone Yaas-affected areas. A written complaint in this regard was submitted by a Member of the Board of Administrators of Contai Municipality Ratnadip Manna on May 29. The complaint alleged that Himangshu Manna and Pratap De took away a truckload of tarpaulin from the official godown of Contai Municipality.

Meanwhile, the state government has set up a high-level inquiry committee in connection with the recruitment scam of Tamluk-Ghatal Central Cooperative Bank. The four members committee will investigate the scam under the leadership of the Joint Secretary of the Cooperation department.

It was alleged that during 2019, the bank authority published a notification to fill up 52 posts. But, later 131 persons were recruited. A man identified as Asish Mondal had lodged complaints at the Cooperative Directorate and the state Vigilance Commission, following which the Cooperation department sought a report from the bank.

But, the bank authority did not pay any heed to the notice. They didn't submit any report. It is also alleged that those who have been recruited are getting salaries worth a huge amount of money.