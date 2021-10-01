'Tarpan' not allowed on ghats around Dakshineshwar & Belur Math

kolkata: Tarpan at the ghats situated adjacent to Dakshineshwar and Belur Math temples will not be held on Mahalaya.



Mahalaya will be held on October 6. On the day, millions of Hindus offer water to their ancestors. Water is offered to those have died on battle field and those departed souls who belong to other religions. Thousands of people gather on the ghats situated adjacent to Dakshineshwar temple and Belur Math offer water and take a holy dip in the river Hooghly. In view of Covid pandemic, offering Tarpan in these two ghats have been banned. People have been requested to offer Tarpan indoor. Special police arrangements will be made to ensure that people do not come to these ghats to offer Tarpan.

The state government is yet to decide whether Tarpan will be allowed on Babughat and other ghats situated along the river Hooghly.