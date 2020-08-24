Tarapith temple to reopen today

Kolkata: Tarapith temple will be reopened on Monday said Taramoy Mukhopadhyay, president of the Temple Committee.

A meeting was held between the committee and the trustees on Saturday where this decision was taken.

Mukhopadhyay said the devotees will have to follow the lockdown norms, like wearing masks and gloves and maintaining physical distancing.

A medical camp has been set up at the temple campus. They will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

Birbhum district administration has sent the dos and don'ts to prevent spreading of COVID- 19 to the hotels in and around Tarapith.