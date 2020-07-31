Tarapith temple to be shut from August 1

Kolkata: Tarapith Temple to remain closed for devotees from August 1 in the wake of COVID-19 till the situation improves with some people in the vicinity recently tested positive.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Sebaits on Thursday.

President of the Temple Committee, Taramoy Mukhopadhyay, said: "Two local residents recently tested positive. So the decision has been taken to keep the temple close for devotees. Devotees will keep turning up if the temple remains open. So there was no other options apart from taking the step to check the spread of the disease."

The temple had reopened for devotees on June 23 after remaining closed for three months with all precautionary measures in place to check the spread of COVID-19.

Thousands of devotees turn up at the temple every day and sanitising tunnels were installed at all the three gates of the temple.

Devotees had to pass through the tunnels from the day it had reopened after remaining closed for three months.