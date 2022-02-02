Tarapith temple eases curbs

Kolkata: Restrictions which were imposed on the entry of the devotees to the Tarapith temple in Birbhum due to Covid surge, have been lifted from Tuesday. More than 50 devotees will now be allowed to enter the temple. Bhog Prasad will be distributed among more devotees. Restrictions were imposed on the distribution of Bhog Prasad after the Covid daily infection in the district started mounting. All the devotees will have to maintain Covid protocols.

The house of Maa Sarada popularly known as 'Mayer Bari' at Bagbazar was also opened for the devotees from Tuesday. In another development Puri Jagannath Dev temple was also thrown open for devotees from Tuesday. Devotees can enter the temple by showing Covid vaccination certificates or a Covid negative certificate.