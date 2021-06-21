Tarakeswar temple extends visiting hours

Kolkata: Tarakeswar temple authorities have extended the visiting hours for the devotees from Monday. The devotees will be allowed to enter to the temple between 6 am and 1 pm and also between 6 pm and 8 pm. Till the new decision by the temple authorities, the temple used to remain open from 7 am till 12 pm.

Temple authorities said that though the timing has been extended but the all the protocols imposed by the state government would strictly be enforced. The devotees have expressed their happiness following the new decision of the authorities. It may be mentioned here that after the first wave of Covid the temple remained closed for the devotees for more

than a year.

Initially the temple authorities used to keep the temple open for the first half.