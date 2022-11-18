Tarakeswar 'Dudhpukur' to be revamped like Golden Temple

KOLKATA: The 'Dudhpukur' (milk pond) of Tarakeshwar Temple will be revamped in the style of the Golden Temple of Punjab at a cost of about Rs 12 crore. The project has been titled 'Dudhpukur Purification Project'.



On Thursday, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department Firhad Hakim and Mahanta Maharaj of the temple officially inaugurated the project as reported.

State Minister Becharam Manna, District Magistrate P Deepap Priya, MP Aparupa Poddar, MLA Ramendu Singh Roy and other senior officials of the district administration were present at the programme.