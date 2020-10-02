Tapas Roy tests +ve

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and the minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Thursday night.

According to the hospital sources, Roy's health condition is stable now and he has been kept under close monitoring. Roy's family members have been kept under home isolation. Roy has been asymptomatic.

An MLA from Baranagar had undergone Covid test on Wednesday and his report came positive on Thursday. He talked to the doctor who advised him to get admitted to the hospital considering his age. His family members have been quarantined. Those who have come in close contact with Roy have also been alerted.

"He had tested positive and was admitted late tonight at around 11:30 pm. He is currently doing fine, but we have kept him under

observation," a senior official at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital said. It may be mentioned here that many other ministers from the state including Food and Supply minister Jyotipriya Mullick, fire minister Sujit Bose, MSME minister Swapan Debnath were also infected with the virus. mpost