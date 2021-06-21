Tapan Sinha, Mukul Roy's close aide, joins Trinamool

Kolkata: Tapan Sinha, a close aide of Mukul Roy has joined Trinamool Congress.



Sinha had resigned from his post of Bongoan vice-president (organisational) of the BJP on June 11, the very day Roy returned back to the Trinamool Congress.

Sinha on Saturday evening joined the TMC taking the party flag from Subhas Dutta, the head of Board of Administrators Gobardanga Municipality in North 24-Parganas at a programme .

Sinha in a video message had termed Roy as his political guru and had claimed that he was unable to work properly within the saffron party.

There was speculations of him joining the Trinamool soon after Roy's return.

"The work atmosphere inside the BJP is not conducive, so I am joining the Trinamool Congress. I am not being able to cope with the divisive politics of the BJP," said Sinha.

The leader of BJP Mahila Morcha of Gobardanga twon Sharmistha Bala Roy also joined the Trinamool along with her supporters.

"I want to be a part of the development agenda of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee. There is hardly any scope of work in the BJP now," Bala Roy said.