Tapan MLA inaugurates hostels for boys and girls

BALURGHAT: Two separate hostels for both boys and girls were inaugurated by the minister of state for North Bengal Development department and local Trinamool MLA of Tapan constituency Bachchu Hansda at Tapan on Thursday afternoon.



"It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the hostels for boys and girls under my Assembly constituency in Tapan. The students belonging to needy families will be benefitted by it," Hansda said.

A source said that the hostels have a capacity of 50 fully furnished seats each for the students of Tapan Integrated New School. The hostellers will avail the facilities free of cost as the department of Secondary Education will provide full subsidy for food, lodging and maintenance.

A total of 87 students have already enrolled in the two hostels. Both hostels are situated on the school campus.