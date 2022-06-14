Tapan Kandu murder: CBI files chargesheet
KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed the first chargesheet in connection with Jhalda Congress councillor Tapan Kandu murder case.
CBI also appealed to the court to allow them to investigate further and file supplementary chargesheet later.
In the chargesheet five persons including the brother of Tapan Naren Kandu and nephew Dipak Kandu's names were mentioned as accused persons. Sources informed that a few more miscreants are still evading arrest.
Tapan was shot dead on March 13 afternoon from point blank range when he was walking along the Jhalda-Baghmundi road near Gokulnagar The miscreants shot Tapan thrice and fled. One bullet hit Tapan on his head and two bullets hit his body.
Tapan was rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi where he succumbed to his injuries later.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Non receipt of wages: Workers of 10 tea estates stage stir in...13 Jun 2022 8:27 PM GMT
Prophet row: Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma13 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
Bengal govt extends summer vacation in schools till June 2613 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
'Over 200 held, 42 FIRs filed, situation in violent areas of Bengal...13 Jun 2022 8:24 PM GMT
Hate speeches force demographic shift: HC13 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT