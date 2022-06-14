Tapan Kandu murder: CBI files chargesheet

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed the first chargesheet in connection with Jhalda Congress councillor Tapan Kandu murder case.



CBI also appealed to the court to allow them to investigate further and file supplementary chargesheet later.

In the chargesheet five persons including the brother of Tapan Naren Kandu and nephew Dipak Kandu's names were mentioned as accused persons. Sources informed that a few more miscreants are still evading arrest.

Tapan was shot dead on March 13 afternoon from point blank range when he was walking along the Jhalda-Baghmundi road near Gokulnagar The miscreants shot Tapan thrice and fled. One bullet hit Tapan on his head and two bullets hit his body.

Tapan was rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi where he succumbed to his injuries later.