Tapan Kandu murder case: CBI quizs I-C Jhalda PS for over 3 hrs

kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified the associate of Kalebar Singh in the Jhalda Congress councilor Tapan Kandu murder case.

CBI has got surveillance camera footage where Singh was seen sitting pillion on a motorcycle. CBI is trying to get the registration number of the motorcycle so that the rider can be identified. On Thursday CBI visited the house of Niranjan Baishnab, a friend of Tapan who had committed suicide on April 6. After the High Court ordered CBI probe into the suicide case, central agency searched the room where Baishnab had hanged himself.

This apart, CBI on Thursday questioned the Inspector in Charge (I-C) of Jhalda police station, Sanjib Ghosh. It was alleged that Ghosh was pressurising Tapan to join Trinamool Congress. But the allegation was denied by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Purulia, S. Selvamurugan.

Tapan was shot dead on March 13, when he was walking along the Jhalda-Baghmundi road near Gokulnagar by three miscreants.

One bullet hit Tapan on his head and two bullets hit his body. Tapan was rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi where he succumbed to his injuries.