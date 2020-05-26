Tapan Chhogel Moktam Tamang dies

BALURGHAT: Seriously injured Block Development Officer of Tapan Chhogel Moktam Tamang who received multiple injuries on Sunday when his car he was driving rammed with a roadside tree died on the way after he was referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in

Siliguri from Balurghat hospital.

Tamang was driving his car with his driver Subrata Mondal sitting beside.

He was returning from Amtalighat near

Malda-South Dinajpur border after conducting naka-checking when around 1.30 pm, he lost control and his car hit straight to the tree. He was immediately rescued by the locals and admitted in Tapan health centre primarily. Later he was admitted in Balurghat hospital as his condition worsened.

Tamang was referred to NBMCH Siliguri as he was not responding treatment.

He died on the way at Islampur. He received serious injuries in lungs, chest-ribs and mouth.

One of his office colleagues Subrata Dhar said Tamang was very energetic, sincere and dutiful person. A few months ago he joined as a BDO of Tapan. He hailed from Darjeeling. The condition of his driver Subrata Mondal who received critical injuries following the incident is still critical.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saluted Tamang and extended her condolences to his family.

"Saddened & shocked at the death Chhogel Moktam Tamang, who died in the line of duty. He was BDO Tapan, Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal.

On Sun he died in a road accident.

My condolences to his family & colleagues. So many on govt duty risking their lives to keep us safe. Salute," Banerjee twitted.