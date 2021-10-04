Tantuja's sales double online in last fiscal

kolkata: Tantuja, the apex handloom cooperative in the state, has doubled its sales in the online platform during 2020-21 fiscal by clocking a revenue of Rs 2 crore. The online sales in 2019-20 financial year was Rs 1 crore.



"The COVID situation has affected the offline sales with restrictions being imposed time-to-time. So, we have laid special emphasis on promotion of our products in social media pushing hard to boost online sales. The strategy has worked to our satisfaction as we have been able to double our sales online," Rabindranath Roy, managing director of Tantuja said.This year, the online sales have received further boost with Tantuja already earning Rs 1.5 crore till mid – September .

"The puja sales are on in full swing, so we are optimistic that our revenue may go up over Rs 3 crore in online platform this year," a senior official said.

Apart from its own platform tantuja.in, products are sold in online portals like Amazon, Flipkart and Gocoop.

The apex handloom co-operative has gone overseas through its e-commerce platform platform, selling to countries like Singapore, USA, London, Dubai to name a few.

The soft saree for working women that comes in the price range of Rs 900-2000 has been a hit while high value sarees have also sold well during festive season. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's emphasis on the revival of handloom sector in Bengal has brought a major turnaround for Tantuja which was struggling for existence during the Left Front government rule in the state. Diversification in products, design to keep in pace with the recent fashion trend has ensured profit for Tantuja.

The 10-odd exclusive stores of Tantuja are located at Tantuja Bhaban in Salt Lake, Nagerbazar, Madhyamgram, Golpark, Uttarpara, Sreerampore, Belur, Asansol, Haldia and Park Street (specialises in Baluchari sarees). Apart from sarees - jahar coat made of silk, linen and tasar, bed sheet, gamcha, lungi and towels are also available. There are 67 Tantuja showrooms across the state.