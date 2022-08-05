Tantuja to receive national award, CM congratulates

KOLKATA: Tantuja, will receive National Award for Design Development for handloom products on National Handloom Day from the Union Ministry of Textiles. The news was shared through the twitter handle by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.



"Happy to share that our state apex society for handlooms, Tantuja, will be receiving National Award for Design Development for handloom products on National Handloom Day from Govt of India, Ministry of Textiles,"Banerjee tweeted.

She also congratulated the weavers from Bengal for being recipients of the awards.

"I also congratulate Shri Biren Basak and Shri Jyotish Debnath and 7 other Bengal weavers for receiving national design and marketing award Sant Kabir award and national weaver awards respectively," tweeted the Chief Minister.

In 2015, the Government of India decided to designate 7th August every year, as the National Handloom Day to mark the occasion of the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on 7th August, 1905.

The movement had encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's emphasis on the revival of handloom sector in Bengal has brought a major turnaround for Tantuja which was struggling for existence during the Left Front government rule in the state. Diversification in products, design to keep in pace with the recent fashion trend has ensured profit for Tantuja.

The apex handloom co-operative has gone overseas through its e-commerce platform.