Tantuja launches Puja collection in its stores with 20% discount

Kolkata: Tantuja has introduced a wide range of exclusive sarees and dress materials in its stores across the state to attract customers ahead of the Durga Puja. The sales have picked up since the third week of September, a month ahead of the festival.



"For the last few years, we have been launching our new collections at Taanter Haat, a fair held ahead of the Durga Puja. But this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not hold any fair for the launch of our new items. So the new collections have been introduced in our exclusive stores and we are offering a discount of 20 percent," said a senior Tantuja official.

The 10-odd exclusive stores are located at Tantuja Bhaban in Salt Lake, Nagerbazar, Madhyamgram, Golpark, Uttarpara, Sreerampore, Belur, Asansol, Haldia and Park Street (specialises in Baluchari sarees).

The special attractions this year are Matka Jamdani, Muslin Jamdani, Cotton Jamdani, Kantha sarees and intricate prints on Tasar and Katan sarees.

The Muslin Jamdani sarees are priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 52,000 and the medium range comes between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000. This variety of saree is one of the most popular of the Tantuja brand. The Kantha sarees come in the range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 while the printed Tasar and Katan sarees cost in the range of Rs 4,000 to 6,000.

"We have also unveiled some exclusive sarees of linen fibre this year. Linen is eco-friendly that has a cooling effect in summers and is warm in winters. The linen fibre is imported from other states and it is woven at Phulia in Nadia. The price range is between Rs 3600 and 6000," added the official.

Apart from sarees — jahar coats made of silk, linen and tasar, bedsheets, gamchas, lungis and towels are also available at the Tantuja stores. There are 67 Tantuja showrooms across the state.

The collection of kurtis at the stores are, however, missing this year as procurement could not be made due to the lockdown. The production usually takes place in April-May but there was total lockdown in the state during these two months.

"During the Puja month, we have a daily sale of around Rs 4 lakh at our exclusive stores. Presently, the sales are in the range of Rs 1.5 lakh daily. This will surely pick up as we move closer to the Puja," said the official.