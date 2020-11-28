Tantuja bags Skoch Award

Kolkata: The state owned Tantuja has received Skoch Award (Platinum) for its response to Covid.

This is the highest award that Tantuja has received for its response to Covid. As response of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles (MSME and T) department towards Covid preparedness, Tantuja procured around 3 crore cotton masks, 25 lakh PPE and about 3.95 lakh masks on behalf of the state government. Most of this procurement was done by engagement of state MSME units and Self Help Groups.

The state MSME and T department played a crucial role since the advent of Covid. One on hand it engaged thousands of people in stitching masks and PPE kits and manufacturing sanitisor that resulted creating lakhs of mandays while on the other hand supplied the same for the use by the Covid warriors including doctors and other frontline workers.