Tangra: Massive fire breaks out at godown, over 15 engines pressed into action

KOLKATA: A massive fire broke out at a godown on 3, Meher Ali Lane in Tangra where huge quantities of rexine sheets and inflammable materials were stocked. The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm when the local people spotted black smoke coming out of the godown. Till reports last came in, over 15 fire engines were pressed into action to douse the flame.



No casualties or injuries have been reported as the godown remained closed at the time of the incident. The fire tenders pressed into action were lined up at a distance as they failed to reach closer to the spot due to narrow lanes. The firefighters faced difficulties as there was no sources of water. Disaster management personnel also swung into action and people residing in the adjacent buildings have been evacuated. Two fire personnel fell ill while dousing the flames. They were taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital. Thick black smoke engulfed the entire area prompting the authorities to disconnect the power supply.

The fire could not be brought under control till the last reports came in. Fire and Emergency minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and supervised the fire fighting mechanism. "Fire was restricted within a certain pocket. Two fire personnel have fallen ill. The firefighters faced difficulties as there was no source of water around the spot," Bose said. He also said that action will be taken if the godown authorities are found to have flouted fire norms. MP Sudip Banerjee who visited the spot said: "Stocking of huge inflammable materials in such a way is illegal. Stern action must be taken."Due to the intensity of the fire, the boundary wall of the godown developed multiple cracks and there was a possibility that the wall might collapse. Fire personnel and disaster management forces broke the window of a room situated within the premises.

"A portion of the boundary wall collapsed at around 11 pm due to excessive heat. The boundary wall will be demolished on Sunday," Bose said.