Tangra fire: Forensic team collects materials

kolkata: The forensic experts on Monday visited the fire gutted godown in Tangra.



They have collected samples from the burnt objects to ascertain what kind of materials other than rexine were stored there which intensified the flames. However, cops are still searching for the owners of the godown against whom a case has been registered on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by a Fire and Emergency Services officer.

The massive fire had broken out on Saturday around 6:30 pm which was doused almost after 16 hours.

As the godown was located in a congested area, several people were evacuated to avert any untoward incident. While dousing the fire, two firefighters had fallen ill and they were hospitalised.

Also on Sunday Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata was instructed by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to constitute a high power committee with the police and fire department that will ascertain the number of godowns which are in congested areas and at risk in terms of fire safety parameters.